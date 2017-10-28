"Cruzin' in the Park Halloween Bash 2017" Sunday October 29 in Manchester, KY

One lucky person will drive away in a beautiful 2007 Ford Mustang!!

Manchester, Kentucky - Come join the Clay County Cruisers for "Cruzin in the Park Halloween Bash 2017" Sunday afternoon at Rawlings-Stinson Park in beautiful downtown Manchester, KY.

From 1:00 P.M. till 4:00 P.M.

Cruisers President Jack Roberts said "This will be our 13th Annual Halloween Show and we expect it to be our biggest and best! All our friends are invited to come and be part of it with us, and as always, this is a FREE event.

There is no entry fee and food concession will be available.

McDonalds has donated 600 Kids Meal Toys to be given away on first come basis as well as Halloween Candy.

Gary's Sound Machine will be back taking care of DJ activities, contests, games etc.

There will be Halloween Costume Contests for both Adults and Kids with 1st place winners taking home $50 each and 2nd place winners collecting $25 each.

Kids will be eligible to win lots of money playing games and contests.

There will be lots of candy for "Trick or Treaters", and in general lots of fun activities for everyone.....

The Cruisers Vice President Jonathan Butler says:

"You don't want to miss this one!

Somebody is going to win!!

One lucky person will drive away in this beautiful 2007 Ford Mustang, tickets are $5.00.

A special thanks for the sponsors of this event:

Manchester Hospital Foundation, McDonalds, Clay County Fiscal Court, The City of Manchester, H&N Drugs and NAPA Auto Parts of Manchester."