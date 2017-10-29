Sheriff John Root offers safety tips for Halloween and Trick or Treating





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root offers the following safety tips for Halloween and Trick or Treating this year, which is Tuesday, October 31 from 6-8 P.M.

Here are some important Halloween safety tips that every parent should know:

Purchase or make Halloween costumes from flame-resistant materials.

Pick brightly colored costumes or add your own reflective tape so motorists can see them.

Attach your child's name, address, and phone number somewhere inside the costume.

An adult should always accompany children under age 12.

To avoid tripping, make sure your child's costume is not too long, and that shoes are the proper size.

Plan the route your children are going to take, especially if they're going out unsupervised. They should go in a group.

Teach your children never to respond to a driver or pedestrian that calls out to them.

Make sure your children don't eat any candy or food without checking with you first.

Tell your children not to go to homes with barking, jumping dogs and not to approach any stray animals.

Make sure your children have flashlights, especially if they're staying out after dark.

Establish an appropriate curfew for children to return home. Don't hand out candy that could be a possible choking hazard to younger children.

Teach your children to stay on the sidewalks and cross streets only at corners.

Teach your children to look, listen and be aware of cars not stopping at corners. Teach your children to only go to houses with porch lights on and to never enter anyone's house.

Teach your child how to call 911 for any emergency

Motorists should:

Watch for children darting out from between parked cars.

Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.