“Embrace the Blue” Ceremony

Monday, 30 October 2017 08:49
Corbin, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel Sheriff's Office was invited to attend a First Responders appreciation ceremony on Sunday October 29th, 2017 held at Corbin City Hall where Tri County citizens rallied together Sunday for the “Embrace the Blue” ceremony.

This annual event was held to recognize law enforcement officers who serve and protect — all the while placing their lives at risk ..

Sheriff Root would like to think all area businesses, churches, schools, citizens, and all others for their wonderful showing of support for the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Staff and all First Responders.

These acts of kindness are truly heart felt!!! Thanks again!!!

Pictured is Laurel County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jamie Etherton, and CSO Brent France in attendance.

