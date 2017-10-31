New Members Welcomed into Sigma Beta Delta at University of the Cumberlands

Left to right: (back) James Schweizer, Dr. Daniel Kanyam, Jonathan Travis O'Dell, (middle) Matthew Prather, Nathaniel Perry, Nicklas Nancke, (front) Hannah Wampler, Chloe Sharp, Agnes Brown, Kyler Allen, and Zachary Simbeck. Other inductees were unable to attend the event.

WILLIAMSBURG, KY- Seventeen new members were welcomed into Sigma Beta Delta, the business honor society at University of the Cumberlands (UC), during the society's annual banquet on October 24, 2017.

Inducted members for the fall of 2017 include: Kyler Allen (Corbin, KY), Jennifer Gerhart (Frankfort, KY), Carrie Gregory (London, KY), Niklas Nancke (Odder, Denmark), Jonathan Travis O'Dell (Taylorsville, KY), Nathaniel Perry (London, KY), Matthew Prather (Louisville, KY), James Schweizer (Altamonte Springs, FL), Chloe Sharp (Knoxville, TN), Zachary Simbeck (Rogersville, AL), Tipmana Tanajantaporn (Bangkok, Thailand), Hannah Wampler (Lawrenceburg, KY), William Gary (Lexington, KY), P. Brett Blackmore (Dry Ridge, KY), and Lesley Swann (Andersonville, KY). Dr. Daniel Kanyam was a faculty inductee, and Mrs. Agnes Brown received an honorary membership.

During the induction ceremony, the chapter also initiated Seth Garner as president, Carrie Gregory as vice president, and Chloe Sharp as secretary.

Sigma Beta Delta is an international society that honors exemplary students studying business, management, or administration. To be inducted, students must be in the top 20 percent in their class and receive an invitation for membership by faculty officers. Students must also display wisdom, exemplify honor, and pursue meaningful aspirations in their daily lives. Once inducted, students are considered lifetime members of the honor society.

"Becoming a member of Sigma Beta Delta marks a significant milestone in any business student's life," said faculty advisor Dr. Mike LaGrone. "It distinguishes them as ambitious individuals who have what it takes to succeed and grow personally and professionally. Sigma Beta Delta fosters that growth and urges members to strive for a life of meaning and satisfaction."

The ceremony’s guest speaker was Dr. Kanyam, an assistant professor at UC with degrees in business and economics. He briefly described the obstacles he faced in life, from his childhood in Ghana to his life now in the United States, and reminded students that, although they can’t control what happens to them, they can control how they respond.

“If you look at how I began, what happened to me, that did not define my story,” Kanyam stated. “And now, the limits, I cannot tell.”

Sigma Beta Delta's mission is to promote and encourage young people in business, management, and administration to pursue excellence and achieve goals in both their chosen fields and their personal lives, always upholding the society's values of wisdom, honor, and aspirations.

“Becoming a member of Sigma Beta Delta makes me very proud of everything I’ve worked for, especially in my final year at UC,” said Chloe Sharp. “I am grateful for the wonderful opportunities, including extensive networking possibilities, fellowships, internships, and scholarships. But the greatest benefit is the lifetime contact and support from the society itself.”

Founded in 1986, Sigma Beta Delta is affiliated with the Association of College Honor Societies and three sister honor societies, Beta Gamma Sigma, Kappa Beta Delta, and Delta Mu Delta.

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.