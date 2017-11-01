We have 486 guests online

One person airlifted following 2 vehicle crash in Laurel County

Wednesday, 01 November 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier investigated a two vehicle serious injury traffic crash which occurred on US 25 at the intersection of Fariston Road approximately 2 miles south of London on Tuesday evening October 31, 2017 at approximately 5 PM.

The investigating deputy reports that apparently a mustang car was traveling southbound on US 25 when a Kia car pulled out from Fariston Road in front of the path of the southbound Mustang colliding with it.

  • The Kia car was driven by Joji Muasaoka with one passenger – the two individuals were transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries
  • The Mustang car was driven by Milea Jo Haggard -airlifted by PHI helicopter to UK Med Center, Lexington for treatment of injuries

    • Assisting at the scene of the crash for Laurel County Sheriff's office was Deputy Daniel Grigsby, Deputy Jamie Etherton, and CSO Brent France.

    Also assisting at the scene was Lily Volunteer Fire Department, London Laurel Rescue Squad, and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and PHI Helicopter.

    Photo of crash site is attached.

