PSA - Programs offered by the Clay County Extension Office for November 2017









Manchester, KY - Clay County Cooperative Extension Service upcoming programs for November, 2017

►Mediterranean Cooking - November 6th at 6:00 pm at the Clay County Extension Office. Incorporate Mediterranean cooking into your lifestyle. Come learn about simple recipes you can use and how to fuel your life for better health. Design your own healthy lifestyle. You must call 598-2789 to register, so we will have enough samples. Free and open to the public.

►Vegetable Grower-Buyer Meeting will be November 8th from 9:00 am—2:00 pm at the Fayette County Extension Office. Any farmer wanting to wholesale quantities from a few boxes to a few semi-truck loads will connect with potential buyers at this meeting. Lunch provided for pre-registered participants. RSVP: Joel Wilson 606-305-8762 or roger.snell@ky.gov.

►Holiday Ideas - November 10th at 10 am at the Clay County Extension Office. We will have items you can make for the holidays to decorate your home, share with friends, share with youth groups or just enjoy yourself. Come view & see instructions for over 24 holiday ideas. You will be making a holiday craft. You must call 598-2789 to register, so we will have enough supplies.

►There will be two apple tree planting demonstrations this year. The first will be on Tuesday, November 14th at Noon in East Manchester at the Soil Conservation House at 242 Wayne Street. The second demonstration will be at Red Bird on Wednesday, November 15th also at Noon on the Queendale Campus. Folks that are signed up for the 50/50 Cost Share Heirloom Apple Tree Project can pick up their five trees and stay for the demonstration or they can pick up their trees and leave. The demonstration is to help folks that have not ever planted trees before or that have had trouble getting trees to live.

►Quilted Pillow or Runner will be on November 17th at 10:00 am at the Clay County Extension Office. Hazel Jackson will be teaching this quilt block. She will share information for making a quilt. Free & open to the public! Please call 598-2789 to register and for a list of supplies.

►4-H Teen Club - Next meeting date is Monday, November 20th at 5:30 pm at the Clay County Extension Office. Teens will be completing a business meeting and a community service project. If interested, contact the Clay County Extension Office at 598-2789 for more details.

