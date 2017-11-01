Complaint results in arrests - Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Jamie Etherton along with Dputy Daniel Grigsby arrested two individuals on Monday night October 30, 2017 at approximately 6:30 PM.
The arrests occurred off Goodin Lane approximately 11 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that two male subjects appeared to be passed out in a vehicle in female's driveway there.
When deputies arrived at the scene they observed 2 subjects passed out in a vehicle and conducted an investigation determining that the two individuals were under the influence. In addition, one of the subjects was found in possession of syringes.
Arrested was:
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.