Complaint results in arrests - Laurel County

Wednesday, 01 November 2017 11:05
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Jamie Etherton along with Dputy Daniel Grigsby arrested two individuals on Monday night October 30, 2017 at approximately 6:30 PM.

The arrests occurred off Goodin Lane approximately 11 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that two male subjects appeared to be passed out in a vehicle in female's driveway there.

When deputies arrived at the scene they observed 2 subjects passed out in a vehicle and conducted an investigation determining that the two individuals were under the influence. In addition, one of the subjects was found in possession of syringes.

Arrested was:

  • River Humfleet age 21 of Lily charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of giving officer a false name or address
  • James H. Smith age 34 of London charged with public intoxication – controlled substances.

    • These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

    Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


