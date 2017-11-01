We have 575 guests online

Sheriff Root's "War on Drugs" continues with four arrests in Laurel County

Wednesday, 01 November 2017 16:52
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root, Laurel Sheriff's Detective Jason Back along with Capt. Chuck Johnson, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge"., arrested 4 individuals on drug charges off Ky. 229, 7 miles south of London on Wednesday afternoon November 1st, 2017 at approximately 1:17 PM.

The arrests occurred while the Sheriff's office was conducting a drug investigation there, where deputies located suspected crystal meth and drug paraphernalia including scales and needles.

Those arrested included:

• Austin B. Wagoner age 21 Barbourville Road, London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree desperate defense – methamphetamine and 4 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest charging flagrant nonsupport.

• Jacob Shade Halcomb age 22 Whitesburg, Ky. charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – 1st offense-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Randall Ward age 54 of Barbourville Road, London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – 1st offense-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Aaron Joseph Jones age 32 of Hopper Creek Road, London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – 1st offense-methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All 4 individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos of those arrested courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Sheriff John Root stated that the "War on Drugs" will be continuing!

