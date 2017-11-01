Financial Aid Tip for Students, November 2017





Tips for transferring between colleges

As the fall semester winds down, many college students may be thinking about transferring to another school. Some students may be finishing one degree and want to get a higher one. Others find the school they chose isn’t the best fit for them, or perhaps family circumstances changed.

The Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) offers these tips for making sure your transfer goes smoothly.

You should talk with the financial aid office at your current school to make sure you don’t owe anything or to find out if you get a refund. Also talk with the financial aid office at your new school to make sure you’ve done everything you need to get financial aid when you transfer.

Also, contact the registrar’s office at your new school to find out which credits and grades you earned at your current school will transfer.

If you have more questions about transferring, each college should have a contact person who can answer them. Students transferring from a public Kentucky two-year college to a public Kentucky university can find help at www.knowhow2transfer.org/.

