Clay County man arrested for Meth during a traffic stop

Thursday, 02 November 2017 03:35
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Capt. Chuck Johnson arrested 2 individuals on Wednesday Nov. 1st, 2017 at 2:18 P.M. on Ky 3434, three miles north of London.

Capt. Johnson observed a suspicious vehicle which was weaving on the roadway, a white colored car, and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle determining that the driver and passenger were under the influence.

Arrested was:

  • Patrick Burns age 26 of Booneville, Ky. charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the influence-1st offense
  • Paul W. Creech age 54 of Sexton's Creek, Ky. charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance-1st Degree-1st Offense- Methamphetamine.

    • These 2 individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Facility.

    Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Facility.

