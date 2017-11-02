Clay County man arrested for Meth during a traffic stop

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Capt. Chuck Johnson arrested 2 individuals on Wednesday Nov. 1st, 2017 at 2:18 P.M. on Ky 3434, three miles north of London.

Capt. Johnson observed a suspicious vehicle which was weaving on the roadway, a white colored car, and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle determining that the driver and passenger were under the influence.

Arrested was:

Patrick Burns age 26 of Booneville, Ky. charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the influence-1st offense

Paul W. Creech age 54 of Sexton's Creek, Ky. charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance-1st Degree-1st Offense- Methamphetamine.

These 2 individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Facility.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Facility.