Robbery-Assault arrests - Laurel County

Thursday, 02 November 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Chris Edwards along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry and Detective Kyle Gray arrested two individuals on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 following an investigation conducted into a robbery and assault which occurred at a residence off Eb Gross Road, approximately 6 miles north of London early on the morning of October 29, 2017.

Allegedly the live-in girlfriend and the victim were involved in a domestic violence situation that resulted in an assault where the live-in girlfriend called others to the residence where the victim was struck with a metal pipe causing an alleged skull fracture.

The victim's hands were apparently bound with tape and his wallet containing cash, an EBT card, and a cell phone were taken.

The victim was able to make his way to a neighbor's house and called 911 for assistance where deputies responded to the scene.

The two individuals arrested were identified as:

  • Amber Fields age 33 of Eb Gross Rd., London charged with assault – second-degree and robbery – first-degree.
  • Robert Maddox age 25 of Lake View Dr., Lexington charged with assault – second-degree ; robbery – first-degree; unlawful imprisonment – first-degree; and leaving the scene of an accident.

    • These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

    Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

    Assisting on the investigation for Laurel Sheriff's Office was: Deputy Bryon Lawson, Deputy Shannon Jones, and Deputy Jake Miller.

    Investigation is continuing.

