Robbery-Assault arrests - Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Chris Edwards along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry and Detective Kyle Gray arrested two individuals on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 following an investigation conducted into a robbery and assault which occurred at a residence off Eb Gross Road, approximately 6 miles north of London early on the morning of October 29, 2017.

Allegedly the live-in girlfriend and the victim were involved in a domestic violence situation that resulted in an assault where the live-in girlfriend called others to the residence where the victim was struck with a metal pipe causing an alleged skull fracture.

The victim's hands were apparently bound with tape and his wallet containing cash, an EBT card, and a cell phone were taken.

The victim was able to make his way to a neighbor's house and called 911 for assistance where deputies responded to the scene.

The two individuals arrested were identified as:

Amber Fields age 33 of Eb Gross Rd., London charged with assault – second-degree and robbery – first-degree.

Robert Maddox age 25 of Lake View Dr., Lexington charged with assault – second-degree ; robbery – first-degree; unlawful imprisonment – first-degree; and leaving the scene of an accident.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Assisting on the investigation for Laurel Sheriff's Office was: Deputy Bryon Lawson, Deputy Shannon Jones, and Deputy Jake Miller.

Investigation is continuing.