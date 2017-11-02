Robbery-Assault arrests - Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Chris Edwards along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry and Detective Kyle Gray arrested two individuals on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 following an investigation conducted into a robbery and assault which occurred at a residence off Eb Gross Road, approximately 6 miles north of London early on the morning of October 29, 2017.
Allegedly the live-in girlfriend and the victim were involved in a domestic violence situation that resulted in an assault where the live-in girlfriend called others to the residence where the victim was struck with a metal pipe causing an alleged skull fracture.
The victim's hands were apparently bound with tape and his wallet containing cash, an EBT card, and a cell phone were taken.
The victim was able to make his way to a neighbor's house and called 911 for assistance where deputies responded to the scene.
The two individuals arrested were identified as:
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.
Assisting on the investigation for Laurel Sheriff's Office was: Deputy Bryon Lawson, Deputy Shannon Jones, and Deputy Jake Miller.
Investigation is continuing.