More arrests in Laurel County as the "War on Drugs" continues

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root, Laurel Sheriff's Detective Jason Back along with Capt. Chuck Johnson, Det. Sgt. Kevin Berry, Detective Kyle Gray, Detective Chris Edwards, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 – "Edge", Deputy Travis Napier, CSO Brent France, and CSO John Dyche, arrested 4 individuals on drug charges off Star Hill Road, 4 miles north of London (near East Bernstadt), on Wednesday evening November 1st, 2017 at approximately 5:34 PM.

The arrests occurred while the Sheriff's office was executing a drug search warrant on James Edward Scalf's mobile home. The search warrant was obtained by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. Detectives and deputies located a large amount of suspected crystal meth, drug paraphernalia including scales and pipes.



A vehicle leaving the residence almost hit deputies cruisers and a traffic stop resulted in Dui, and drug charges on its occupants, who told deputies they had just got meth from the residence where deputies were preparing to search.

Those arrested included:

The home owner was arrested and identified as: James Howard Scalf age 45 of Star Hill Road, London charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia – associated with methamphetamine

James Bradley Smith age of 37 of Mitchell Creek Road, London charged on a Kentucky parole Board parole violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision and failure to report to parole officer as directed regarding a conviction in Laurel Circuit Court on charges of receiving stolen property $500 dollars or more and under $10,000; fraudulent use of credit card more than $500 and under $10,000 within six months; theft by unlawful taking – firearm.

The driver of the vehicle that was attempting to leave the residence that was going to be searched that almost hit a police cruiser as it left – Richard Andrew Smith age 56 of Mitchell Creek Road, London charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – third offense; careless driving; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; tampering with physical evidence-- as this subject's silver colored Dodge caliber was leaving the scene occupants in the vehicle threw drug paraphernalia out the window

David Ellis Pennington age 41 of West 16th St., London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; public intoxication – controlled substances; disorderly conduct – second degree; resisting arrest; and promoting contraband – first-degree – this subject created a disturbance outside the Sheriff's office in London after being arrested by yelling obscenities and creating a disturbance where citizens were passing by. This subject also attempted to struggle with deputies outside the Sheriff's office and following a short struggle was restrained again. In addition, while being booked into the detention center this subject was found in possession of drug paraphernalia on his person.

All 4 individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos of those arrested courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of home searched also attached.

Sheriff John Root stated that the "War on Drugs" will be continuing!