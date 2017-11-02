Three arrested / Stolen truck recovered - Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry along with Deputy Brandon Broughton, Deputy Brad Mink, Sgt. Brett Reeves and Detective Kyle Gray arrested three individuals off Linda Lane, approximately 6 miles west of London early Thursday morning November 2, 2017 at approximately 10:10 AM.

The arrests occurred after the Sheriff's office developed leads on the possible location of a reported stolen white Chevrolet utility truck-stolen from Lily on 10-31-17.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located the stolen pickup parked in the driveway and conducted an investigation on three individuals nearby learning that the individual suspected of taking the vehicle was one of the three individuals there.

In addition, all three individuals were found in possession of drug paraphernalia including snort tubes, metal and glass pipes. One of the three individuals was wanted on a parole violation warrant and another had outstanding bench warrants of arrest.

The three arrested were identified as:

William Monroe Murphy age 48 of homeless-London who had been listed as a missing person and the suspect believed to have taken the stolen vehicle. This individual was charged with theft by unlawful taking – auto – $500 or more under $10,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operators license and other traffic violations. In addition the subject was charged on a Whitley Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

Roger Dale Robinson age 63 of London charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, the subject was charged on the Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision; failure to complete treatment for substance abuse; use of controlled substance – amphetamines; and failure to report to parole officer as directed regarding a conviction in Laurel Circuit Court on a charge of manufacturing methamphetamine – first offense.

Daniel Lee Roberts age 67 of London charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of recovered stolen vehicle attached.