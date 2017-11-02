Three arrested / Stolen truck recovered - Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry along with Deputy Brandon Broughton, Deputy Brad Mink, Sgt. Brett Reeves and Detective Kyle Gray arrested three individuals off Linda Lane, approximately 6 miles west of London early Thursday morning November 2, 2017 at approximately 10:10 AM.
The arrests occurred after the Sheriff's office developed leads on the possible location of a reported stolen white Chevrolet utility truck-stolen from Lily on 10-31-17.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they located the stolen pickup parked in the driveway and conducted an investigation on three individuals nearby learning that the individual suspected of taking the vehicle was one of the three individuals there.
In addition, all three individuals were found in possession of drug paraphernalia including snort tubes, metal and glass pipes. One of the three individuals was wanted on a parole violation warrant and another had outstanding bench warrants of arrest.
The three arrested were identified as:
In addition, the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operators license and other traffic violations.
In addition the subject was charged on a Whitley Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.
Photo of recovered stolen vehicle attached.