A Complaint lands a Manchester woman behind bars Friday in Laurel County









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brad Mink arrested Belva Mayfield age 39 of Manchester on Friday afternoon November 3, 2017 at approximately 12:34 PM.

The arrest occurred off Ky. 192 just west of London after Deputy Mink was dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious subject at a business there.

Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy mink conducted an investigation and determined that this subject was wanted on an outstanding warrant. This individual was charged on a Clay County bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on numerous traffic violations.

While being booked into the Laurel County detention Center and with assistance from the detention center personnel, during a routine search of the suspect, she was found in possession of baggies of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine along with glass pipes.

This individual was also charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; promoting contraband – first-degree; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This individual is lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.