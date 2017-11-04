We have 481 guests online

KSP Investigates Escaped Inmate in Madison County

Saturday, 04 November 2017 23:00
RICHMOND, Ky. (November 4, 2017) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is looking for an inmate that walked away from the Bluegrass Career Development Center in Richmond earlier today.

The initial investigation alleges that Jeremy D. Gregory, 24 years old of Girdler, KY, walked away from the minimum security facility on Recycle Drive in Richmond at approximately 2:00 pm. He is described as being 6’2” tall, weighing 190 pounds, with blue eyes and a goatee. He was in jail serving a sentence for Manufacturing Methamphetamine 1st Offense and Trafficking a Controlled Substance 1st Offense.

Anyone with any information about the location of Jeremy Gregory is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper Neal Barnes.

