Shooting in Laurel County - Victim transported to UK Medical Center

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry is investigating a shooting which occurred off Locust Grove Road approximately 7 miles west of London on Friday night November 3, 2017 at approximately 8:27 PM.

Sgt. Berry reports that apparently a 36-year-old female identified as Samantha Vega of Keavy was shot multiple times in her legs and was able to call an acquaintance who called 911.

Apparently, the shooter fired multiple shots from outside the victim's residence and struck the victim who was inside multiple times. The victim was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to UK Med Ctr., Lexington for treatment of serious injuries.

The weapon involved in the shooting has been recovered and is identified as a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber semi automatic pistol.

A male subject who is a person of interest has been identified and interviewed. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation as Sgt. Berry continues his investigation.

Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office at the scene was: Sgt. Robbie Grimes, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Rick Cloyd, Deputy Shannon Jones, Deputy Jamie Grimes, CSO Brent France, and CSO John Dyche. Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County assisted at the scene.

Photo of the scene and weapon recovered is attached.