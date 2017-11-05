Complaint regarding a subject in lobby of the Laurel County Detention Center









London, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier along with CSO Sean Hayre arrested Rocky T. Peters age 44 of London on Thursday night November 2, 2017 at approximately 9:13 PM.

The arrest occurred off West 3rd St. in London after deputies received a complaint that a male subject was in the lobby of the Laurel County Detention Center and appeared to be under the influence.

As Deputy Napier approached the detention center, the suspect fled behind the jail, running through multiple yards and was detained in a driveway on Third Street and arrested without further incident.

Rocky Peters was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Assisting were officers from London City Police, Kentucky State Police, and KSP/CVE officers.

Photo of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.