London man arrested Friday for DUI 3rd Offense

Sunday, 05 November 2017 10:25
London, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Rick Cloyd along with Deputy Jamie Etherton and Detective Chris Edwards arrested Stephen R. Hedrick age 59 of London on Friday afternoon November 3, 2017 at approximately 4:20 PM.

The arrest occurred off South Main St. in London after this subject was observed driving a green colored Chevrolet pickup and had driven into a sidewalk.

A traffic stop was conducted and an investigation was conducted on the driver who was emitting the odor of alcoholic beverages and was determined to be under the influence.

This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – third offense, operating on suspended or revoked operators license and numerous other traffic violations.

In addition, this subject was charged on outstanding Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of driving on DUI suspended license – first offense.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Also assisting on the traffic stop because it appeared the subject was not going to stop was Lieut. Greg Porter, Sgt. Robbie Grimes, Deputy Jamie Grimes, Deputy Travis Napier, Cpl. Jack Caudill, Bailiff Jerry Poynter, Bailiff Roy Ball, CSO Brent France, and CSO John Dyche.

