LONDON POLICE CONTINUE ARMED ROBBERY INVESTIGATION

Sunday, 05 November 2017 10:55
LONDON KY— The London Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle possibly connected to the armed robbery of 1st Trust Bank on October 13th.

The vehicle is a 2018 Toyota Camry SE, four-door sedan, silver in color. Crime Stoppers has a $5,000 award for any information that leads to the arrest of suspects involved in the robbery.

On Oct. 13th at 5:50pm London Police responded to an armed robbery at 1st Trust Bank in the London Shopping Center where $16,276 in cash was taken. The suspect is a white male, approximately 6ft tall and is between 180-200 lbs. He was wearing a camouflage boonie hat, sunglasses, black long sleeve shirt, black gloves, blue jean cargo pants and black boots. He had a black semi-automatic handgun in his possession at the time of the robbery.

If anyone has any information regarding the robbery suspect or vehicle, please contact London Police Detectives Jessie Williams or Daniel Robinson at (606) 878-7004, (606) 878-7000, through Facebook or anonymously through email at londonpd.com. The London Police Department is continuing the investigation.

