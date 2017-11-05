Golden Alert: Whitley County Sheriff Dept. asking public’s help in locating 11 year old female

Whitley County, KY (Nov 5, 2017) - The sheriff’s department seeks public help locating an 11-year-old female, last seen around 2:46 p.m. Sunday, November 5, 2017 in the Woodbine area.

Caydence is approximately 4’9” tall and weighs around 85 pounds. She has blonde hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black cape.

Residents of the Woodbine and Rockholds communities are asked to be especially watchful.

Anyone with information of Caydence’s whereabouts is asked to call Whitley County E911 at (606) 549-6017.

In case of emergency, always dial 911.

The sheriff’s department appreciates the public’s assistance.