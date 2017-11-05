We have 525 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

UPDATE- LOCATED: Whitley County Sheriff Dept. asking public’s help in locating 11 year old female

Sunday, 05 November 2017 20:08 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

UPDATE: This female has been located. Thank you to all who expressed interest in helping locate her.

Whitley County, KY (Nov 5, 2017) - The sheriff’s department seeks public help locating an 11-year-old female, last seen around 2:46 p.m. Sunday, November 5, 2017 in the Woodbine area.

Caydence is approximately 4’9” tall and weighs around 85 pounds. She has blonde hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black cape.

Residents of the Woodbine and Rockholds communities are asked to be especially watchful.

Anyone with information of Caydence’s whereabouts is asked to call Whitley County E911 at (606) 549-6017.

In case of emergency, always dial 911.

The sheriff’s department appreciates the public’s assistance.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

COMPUTER REPAIR

(606) 813-1356

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.