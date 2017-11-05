We have 546 guests online

Two victims airlifted & a teenager arrested following stabbing in Harlan

Sunday, 05 November 2017 20:27
ELCOMB, Ky. – On November 4th, 2017 at approximately 9:16 p.m., Post 10 received a call of a stabbing incident on Morris Lane in Harlan, KY.

Trooper Kenny Sergent responded and was the first to arrive on scene. Trooper Sergent located Paul Wayne Rouse, age 26, lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.

During the investigation another victim, Kelly R. Witt, age 55, also with multiple stab wounds. He was located in a nearby residence.

Both victims were transported by ambulance to the Harlan County Airport where they were flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY.

The perpetrator, Dakota Miracle, age 19, was arrested at the scene and charged with Assault 1st Degree. He is lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center. Trooper Sergent was assisted by troopers Sydney Wagner and Michael Wilson and KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs.

The investigation is being conducted by Detective Rodney Sturgill.

