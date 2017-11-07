Drug arrests on Mjb Drive - Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Detective Chris Edwards, Deputy Travis Napier, and Deputy Brad Mink arrested two individuals off Mjb Drive approximately 3 miles south of London on Monday afternoon November 6, 2017 at approximately 2:19 PM.

The arrest occurred while deputies were conducting an investigation where the suspect vehicle from an earlier crime in Laurel County was registered to the address there.

Deputies found the two individuals at this property in possession of drug paraphernalia along with suspected methamphetamine residue, and 2 juvenile kids present.

The two adults arrested were identified as:

Christopher George Cole age 36 of London charged with four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine, two counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree, and public intoxication – controlled substances

Elizabeth Johanna Cavan age 30 of London charged with four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine, two counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree, and public intoxication – controlled substances.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

The two children were removed from the home and placed with other family by Social Services.

Photos of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of paraphernalia seized attached.



