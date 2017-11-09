Two people airlifted from crash scene on KY 1394 in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier investigated a single vehicle critical injury traffic crash which occurred on Ky. 1394 approximately 5 miles north of London on Wednesday evening November 8, 2017 at approximately 5:15 PM.

The investigating deputy reports that apparently a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound on Ky. 1394 when apparently an animal ran in front of the path of their vehicle, causing the driver to swerve and run off the roadway striking a fence and barn.

A passenger in the vehicle was trapped and had to be extricated.

The driver of the vehicle is identified as: Mary Napier – airlifted from the scene to UK Medical Center in Lexington with serious injuries.

The passenger in the vehicle identified as Karen Napier-- received critical injuries and was airlifted from the scene to UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was Ambulance Inc. Laurel County, East Bernstadt Volunteer Fire Department, London Laurel Rescue Squad, PHI Helicopter, and Air Methods Helicopter.

Photo of crash site is attached.



