A 9-year-old’s call for help results in arrests - Whitley County

Thursday, 09 November 2017 11:30
WCSD Press Release | Nov 8, 2017 - Around 3 a.m. November 3, 2017, a 9-year-old called 911 when left alone in a Johnny Holler Road residence.

According to the child, the mother had been absent for over a day, and the father had left with another child.

Deputy Brian Hensley responded to the residence and worked with social services to arrange for the 9-year-old’s safe keeping.

While Dep. Hensley was conducting his investigation, Kentucky State Police troopers located the mother in a Laurel County motel. State police arrested a male at that location on outstanding warrants. The mother was not arrested at that time.

The mother returned home, and state police responded to a disturbance complaint at the residence. Rhonda Flood, 27, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.

The next day, Nov. 4, the sheriff’s department responded to a domestic complaint on Johnny Holler Road. Dep. E.J. Miller conducted a traffic stop in the area for a seatbelt violation. The driver, Courtney G. Flood, 35, was identified as the father who abandoned the 9-year-old. In addition to failure to wear seatbelts, he was driving on a suspended/revoked license.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the finding of a digital weighing scale and what’s believe to be crystal “ice” methamphetamine.

Courtney Food was arrested by Dep. Brandon Prewitt and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no seatbelt and driving on a suspended/revoked license.

Both Courtney and Rhonda Flood were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s department is continuing the investigation, and additional charges may be added.

Photo courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center

