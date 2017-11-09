We have 704 guests online

Three vehicle injury traffic crash in Laurel County

Thursday, 09 November 2017 11:50
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Josh Scott investigated a three vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on West Cumberland Gap Parkway, approximately 10 miles south of London on Wednesday afternoon November 8, 2017 at approximately 12:29 PM.

The investigating deputy reports that apparently a Chrysler 300M car stated he misjudged the distance between himself and a car in front of him, stating further that it stopped quicker than he thought, and his vehicle struck a Nissan Altima in the rear knocking it into the rear of a Dodge ram pickup.

The occupants of the vehicles involved included:

  • The Chrysler 300M car – only one occupant – the driver- Bobby Pickard age 85 of Gray, Kentucky -not injured
  • The Nissan Altima car- driver- Seairra Justen age 26 of London – transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Baptist Healthcare Hospital for treatment of possible injuries; a passenger Brandon Eversole age 32 of East Bernstadt- transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Baptist Healthcare Hospital for treatment of possible injuries
  • The Dodge Ram pickup – only one occupant – the driver -Richard Doughty age 31 of London – no injuries reported

    • Assisting at the scene of the crash was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.

    Photo of crash site attached.

