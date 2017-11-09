Three vehicle injury traffic crash in Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Josh Scott investigated a three vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on West Cumberland Gap Parkway, approximately 10 miles south of London on Wednesday afternoon November 8, 2017 at approximately 12:29 PM.
The investigating deputy reports that apparently a Chrysler 300M car stated he misjudged the distance between himself and a car in front of him, stating further that it stopped quicker than he thought, and his vehicle struck a Nissan Altima in the rear knocking it into the rear of a Dodge ram pickup.
The occupants of the vehicles involved included:
Assisting at the scene of the crash was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.
Photo of crash site attached.