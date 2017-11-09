Threats made toward Knox County Schools





Barbourville, Ky. (November 9, 2017) - During the evening hours on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 an anonymous telephone message was sent with a threat toward Knox County Public Schools.

Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan was notified of the threats and began an investigation.

Troopers from Post 10 responded to the local schools throughout Knox County on November 9, 2017 to increase security and ensure student safety.

At this time KSP has identified no creditable threats toward any Knox County Public Schools.

KSP will maintain a presence at the local schools throughout the day. KSP is continuing the investigation.