Three arrests Wednesday off Philpot Road in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry along with Detective Kyle Gray, Detective Chris Edwards, and Deputy Brandon Broughton arrested three individuals on Wednesday afternoon November 8, 2017 at approximately 12:42 PM.

The arrests occurred off Philpot Road, approximately 4 miles west of London after two subjects were charged on warrants and one additional subject was found in possession of drug paraphernalia following an investigation conducted by the Sheriff's office.

Arrested was:

Phillip Stigall age 51 of London charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Zeo age 40 of London charged with failure to appear in court.

Edsel Mcqueen age 52 of London charged with failure to appear in court.

These three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



