DUI traffic crash with injuries in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested Kayla Lynn Cornett age 20 of White Oak Rd., London on Thursday afternoon November 9, 2017 at approximately 3:10 PM.

The arrest occurred on High Moore Laurel Road approximately 3 miles west of London after this subject was involved in a motor vehicle traffic crash with injuries – her passenger and the driver of the other vehicle were both injured and transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Deputy Cloyd conducted an investigation and determined that Kayla Lynn Cornett was under the influence. While this subject was being booked into the detention center, suspected glass meth pipes, a bag of suspected meth and Suboxone were found in her possession although she had told Deputy Cloyd she had nothing illegal in her possession.

Kayla Lynn Cornett was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; driving without a license/negligence in accident; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; promoting contraband – second degree; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance – first offense.

In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operators license.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Inset photo of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Laurel Sheriff's CSO John Dyche assisted at the scene.

Photo of crash site is attached.