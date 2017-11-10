DUI and Drug arrest - Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Chris Edwards arrested Aaron Hays age 30 of McKee, Kentucky on Thursday morning November 9, 2017 at approximately 10:36 AM.

The arrest occurred off McWhorter Road (Ky 638) approximately 6 miles east of London after Detective Edwards conducted an investigation on a suspicious vehicle there.

The vehicle, a silver colored Toyota Celica, was driven by Hays who was determined to be under the influence.

In addition, this subject was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and a concealed weapon.

This subject resisted arrest.

Aaron Hays was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance – second degree; carrying a concealed weapon; and resisting arrest and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Inset photo is courtesy of Laurel County Detention Center.

Assisting at the scene was Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Detective Kyle Gray, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.