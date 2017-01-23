BIGBARN Radio Live

Monday, 23 January 2017 17:32
Preacher Bill Holeman

Preacher Bill Holeman, age 87 of Manchester departed this life on Saturday, January 21, 2017. He was born on Thursday, June 6, 1929 in Kansas City, Kansas to the union of Ray Haskell and Mary Gladys Moore Holeman. He was a minister and a member of the Bear Track Bible Church.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Joyce Gilbo Holeman and these children: Susan Chadwell and her husband Gary, Gail Miller and her husband Ronnie, Gary Holeman and his wife Janey, and Eddie Holeman and his wife Diane. Also surviving are the following grandchildren: Karlity (Tony) Patrick, Keith (Kristin) Chadwell, Veronica (Ray) Hagen, Krystal (Ronnie) Farmer, Marisa (Bobby) Patridge, Brian Holeman, Rachel Holeman, and Rebecca Holeman, 11 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild, his sister: Shirley (Loren) Fryer, and his brother: Larry (Joan) Holeman.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Ray Haskell and Mary Gladys Holeman and his sister: Imogene Clark.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Youth Haven Bible Camp 150 Youth Haven Road, Beattyville, KY 41311.

Funeral Services for Preacher Bill will be conducted on Saturday, January 28, at 2 PM at the Bear Track Bible Church at Youth Haven Bible Camp. Rev. William Owens, Steve Smith, and Rev. Scotty Brandenburg will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Youth Haven Cemetery in Beattyville, Kentucky.

Visitation will be held on Friday evening after 5:30 PM at the Clay County High School Bobby Keith Gymnasium.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

