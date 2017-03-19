BIGBARN Radio Live

Mr. Vernon Lunsford age 67 departed this life on Sunday, March 19, 2017

Sunday, 19 March 2017 18:43
Mr. Vernon Lunsford, age 67 departed this life on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Monday, May 9, 1949 in Manchester, Kentucky to Dewey Lunsford and Ada Gross. He was a retired carpenter, co-founder of the Clay County Cruisers and a member of the Morgan Branch Pentecostal Church.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Seattie M. Britton Lunsford, his children: David A. Lunsford and Tina Marie Strasser and her husband David of Michigan, and 4 grandchildren: Travis Lunsford, David Strasser, Wiley Strasser, and Isabelle Mae Lunsford. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Johnny Lunsford and his wife Diana of Hamilton, Ohio, Thomas Hunter and his wife Lori of Greensburg, Indiana, Walter Hunter and his wife Marcia of West Port, Indiana, and Brenda Luken of Columbus, Indiana and 3 special sisters-in-law: Chloe Forster, Betty Knicely, and Brenda Enriquez all of Michigan.

He is preceded in death by his father: Dewey Lunsford, his mother: Ada Gross, his maternal grandparents: Tom and Bessie Gross and his paternal grandparents: Henry and Isabel Lunsford.

Funeral Services for Mr. Vernon Lunsford will be conducted on Wednesday, March 22 at 11:00 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tim Reid, Rev. Bobby Stevens and Rev. Todd Hicks will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening after 6:00 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

