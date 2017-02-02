|
Two arrested in Laurel County after police stop a vehicle traveling 72 mph in 55 mph zone
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby, and Deputy Larry Parrott with assistance from Corbin City Police and Knox County Sheriff's Office arrested two individuals in a white GM Yukon Denali early Wednesday morning February 1, 2017 at approximately 3:01 AM.
Georgia fugitive arrested in Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's Office SRU (Special Response Unit) commanded by Maj. Rodney Van Zant arrested Lewis Waller age 34 of Mountain Valley, Georgia on Tuesday afternoon January 31, 2017 at approximately 2:36 PM.
KSP Post 7 February Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
RICHMOND, Ky. (February 1, 2017) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual.
County Audits to Be Released on Thursday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (February 1, 2017) – Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s 47th Auditor of Public Accounts, announced his office will release the following county audits on Thursday, February 2nd, which will be posted on the web at auditor.ky.gov:
Boil Water Advisory lifted for customers of North Manchester Water Association
CLAY COUNTY, KY - BOIL WATER ADIVISORY FOR FOX HOLLOW AND CHARLIE SIZEMORE ROAD HAS BEEN LIFTED THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2nd @ 10:25AM…..
KSP Conducts Death Investigation in Jackson County
SAND GAP, Ky. (January 31, 2017) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was called just before 10:00 pm last night in reference to a fatal shooting that occurred on D&M Loop Road in northern Jackson County.
PRIDE offers solid waste management workshops across the region
SOMERSET, KY — Southern and Eastern Kentuckians are invited to a free workshop to learn more about solid waste management as well as how to organize and recruit volunteers for a Spring Cleanup event in their community.
Private, home school students can use free ILPs
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 30, 2017) — Kentucky students who attend private or home schools have free access to Individual Learning Plans from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority.
Social Services called to scene of a welfare check on 3 small children in Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Deputy Shannon Jones arrested Allen Buttery Jr. 25 of Standard Ave., Corbin on Friday night January 27, 2017 at approximately 11:35 PM.
