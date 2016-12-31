BIGBARN Radio Live

Wishing all our wonderful ClayCoNews readers a most phenomenal 2017!!

Saturday, 31 December 2016 22:31

FINAL UPDATE: LSO - The two missing 15 year old females LOCATED SAFE

Saturday, 31 December 2016 20:13



UPDATE: Clay County resident Danny Lovins not involved in missing 15-year-old female case

Saturday, 31 December 2016 08:52


She may be accompanying another 15 year old girl who is reported missing from Corbin.

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: a missing juvenile alert has been issued for a 15-year-old female who was last seen at 9:30 P.M. Thursday night 12-29-2016 at her home on Braxton Lane, Lily approx.6 miles west of London.

LSO traffic stop leads to Disorderly Conduct & other charges

Thursday, 29 December 2016 23:23


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Tommy Houston conducted a traffic stop on a purple colored Ford Mustang whose driver and passenger were observed not wearing seat belts on Ky. 490 near Patton Rd., approximately 10 miles north of London on Thursday afternoon December 29, 2016 at approximately 3:37 PM.

Complaint of a pedestrian walking South on the interstate in Laurel County

Thursday, 29 December 2016 23:07



Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested Randall Horne age 39 Chestnut St., Knoxville, TN on Wednesday night December 28, 2016 at approximately 8:04 PM.

Burglary case in Knox County - $25,000.00 reward offered by the victim

Thursday, 29 December 2016 22:48


Barbourville, Ky. (December 29, 2016) On December 24, 2016 Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call about a burglary at a residential garage located off of Swan Pond Road just outside of Barbourville on Ky 11 South. Trooper Josh Cox responded to the location and began an investigation into the burglary.

Complaint leads to DUI, Drug Possession arrests by WCSD

Thursday, 29 December 2016 22:34

WCSD Press Release | Dec 29, 2016 | - Around 6:50 p.m. December 28, 2016, Whitley County E911 received a complaint that a white Ford pickup truck had wrecked into a ditch along Lot Mud Creek Road. While Deputy James Tabor was responding, the truck exited the ditch and was reportedly traveling in the direction of Doc Siler Rd.

Arrest made in Whitley County elder abuse investigation

Thursday, 29 December 2016 22:01



Whitley County, KY - The Whitley County Sheriff's Department is reporting that: On December 27, 2016, Whitley County EMS transported a 77-year-old man from his Craig Road residence to Baptist Health Corbin. Blood tests did not indicate the presence of his prescription medication in his system.

Injury Accident in Whitley Co. - Victim air lifted to UK Medical Center

Thursday, 29 December 2016 21:52


Corbin, Ky.- On Thursday December 29th 2016 around 9:00 A.M. officer Chris McQueen with KSP-Commercial Vehicle Enforcement responded to a single vehicle accident located on I-75 near the 28 mile marker in Whitley Co. Kentucky.

Subject attempting to flee strikes two Police Officers with vehicle - Knox county

Thursday, 29 December 2016 21:23

KNOX COUNTY, KY - KCSD is reporting that: On December 29, 2016 at approximately 7:30 am Knox County Deputy Keith Liford was traveling on West Branch Road in Little Brush Creek area when he observed a vehicle parked on the side of the road with the dome light on.

