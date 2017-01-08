|
Veterans Benefits Administration / BLS Data - December 2016, 4th Quarter 2016 and 2016 Annual
By Curtis L. Coy
Colleagues and Fellow Veterans,
Happy New Year! As with the first Friday of each month, the BLS employment statistics have been released. Attached is our monthly ‘cheat sheet’ for your use and information. We have also provided the 4th quarter 2016 statistics report along with the 2016 annual report.
More... Add new comment
Public prosecutors, defenders may qualify for student loan forgiveness
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Public prosecutors and public defenders in Kentucky may qualify for student loan forgiveness through the John R. Justice Grant program, administered by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
Disorderly Conduct arrest in Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott arrested Lorine Northern age 33 Of Hatcher Rd., London on Thursday evening January 5, 2017 at approximately 6:45 PM.
Domestic Assault complaint - Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested Beverly Duff age 51 of Fount Hubbard Rd., London on Friday afternoon January 6, 2017 at approximately 3:27 PM.
KSP Investigating Deaths of Letcher County Couple
Deane, KY (January 7, 2017) – A Letcher County couple was found dead outside of their home Saturday morning in the Deane community of Letcher County.
LSO deputies dispatched to a Subject Driving Erratic complaint
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes along with Constable Chris Webb arrested Harold Smith age 68 of Ellis Ln., Bimble, Kentucky on Thursday night January 5, 2017 at approximately 7:49 PM.
Homicide Investigation / Rockcastle County
Mount Vernon, KY (January 07, 2017) - On Friday, January 06, 2017 at approximately 7:04 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call about a home invasion with shots fired at a residence on Abway Street in the Mount Vernon Community of Rockcastle County.
KSP Conducts Death Investigation in Estill County
IRVINE, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating an Estill County shooting that occurred just after midnight Friday, and is now conducting a death investigation.
A wanted Clay County man located Friday in Laurel County during LSO "Operation Fresh Start"
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office conducted "Operation Fresh Start" early Friday morning January 6th, 2017 seeking 34 individuals on drug trafficking and possession charges throughout Laurel County.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office activity break down for 2016
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The Laurel County Sheriff's Office, deputies, detectives and staff had a busy, active year in 2016. There were a total of 21,068 calls for service. This total reflects an increase of 615 more calls for service than last year. Attached is a listing of the more significant calls for service:
