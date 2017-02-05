|
Domestic Violence arrest in Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy Brad Mink arrested Errik Dummitt age 28 of Village Wood Court, London on Friday afternoon February 3, 2017 at approximately 2:22 PM.
LONDON POLICE ARREST MAN FOR STABBING TWO VICTIMS AT PLANTATION APARTMENTS
LONDON KY—On Friday, Feb. 3rd at 11:27 p.m. London Police received a complaint of a possible assault at Plantation Apartments off South US 25.
Financial Aid Tip for Students, February 2017
Compare award letters to find best college deal
Most high school seniors headed for college will soon be receiving financial aid award letters.
Gov. Bevin Appoints Allan Robinson as Magistrate for the Sixth District of Clay County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 3, 2017) – Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed Allan E. Robinson, of Manchester, as Magistrate for the Sixth District of Clay County, to replace Johnny Johnson.