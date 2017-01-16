|
Under the Influence and Causing Trouble complaint leads to arrest by LSO deputies
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby and along with Deputy Shannon Jones arrested Timothy Leach age 37 of B Kentucky Ave., Corbin early Sunday morning January 15, 2017 at approximately 12:35 AM.
More... Add new comment
Police dispatched to possible burglary in progress - Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby along with Deputy Shannon Jones arrested two individuals off Lake Road, approximately 4 miles west of London early Sunday morning January 15, 2017 at approximately 4:35 AM.
Traffic crash investigated by LSO
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Charlie Johnson investigated a two vehicle traffic crash which occurred on South Stewart Rd., approximately 8 miles south of London on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at noon.
VA Office of Economic Opportunity / MLK Day - A Brief Reminder
By Curtis l. Coy
Colleagues and Fellow Veterans, I’ve sent this note out every year for the past 15+ years and do so again because it is timeless. Perhaps it is my advanced years (sic) but every year I am struck by the fact that many folks may not appreciate the significance of this particular holiday – or perhaps are not old enough to have lived through these times. Please take a minute to read this over and pass it on if you like.
LSO deputies recover vehicle reported as stolen to authorities in Clay County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Tommy Houston was dispatched to investigate a complaint of two individuals asking for money at a business off Johnson Road, approximately 1/2 mile east of London on Friday morning January 13, 2017 at approximately 11:30 AM.
LSO Detective Kevin Berry promoted
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root has announced that Detective Kevin Berry has been promoted to the rank of Detective Sgt. effective January 9, 2017.
LONDON POLICE ARREST MAN ON CHARGES OF REPEATED SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR
LONDON KY—On Tuesday, Jan. 10th London Police arrested 61-year-old Dannie Nunley, of London on charges of repeated sexual abuse with a minor.
Another "Operation Fresh Start" drug roundup arrest
Laurel county, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry along with Lt. Greg Poynter arrested Tammy Peters age 39 of Taylor School Road, London , on Tuesday afternoon Jan. 10th, 2017 at approximately 1:45 P.M.
Subject wanted on 3 Warrants of Arrest nabbed by LSO deputy
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Cody Faulconer arrested Crystal Young age 39 of Howser Lane, Gray, Ky on Monday evening January 8, 2017 at approximately 5:07 PM.
Foot Pursuit leads to Felony Arrest and Drug Possession - Whitley County
WCSD UNIT 66 | - The Whitley County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on 01-10-2017 around 10:30 PM, K-9 Deputy Brian Hensley and Deputy Jonas Saunders responded to 206 Henry Barton Road to execute a felony warrant on a Ryan P. Mason 26 of Williamsburg.