|
Preacher Bill Holeman - Spiritual Leader, Servant of God
CCN staff report
Clay County, Kentucky - Our children, our community, and our region has lost one of its best and hardest-working angels of God.
More... Add new comment
KSP-Vehicle Enforcement Investigates Commercial Vehicle Crash
Gray, Ky. - On Thursday January 19th 2017 around 10:30 A.M. officer Jason Freeman with KSP Vehicle Enforcement responded to an injury accident located near the 16 mile marker on US25E in Gray, Kentucky.
Burglary – First Degree one of several charges facing subject jailed by LSO
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier along with Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested Justin Hamblin age 28 of Flatwoods Frozen Camp Rd., Corbin on Wednesday night January 18, 2017 at approximately 6:56 PM.
LSO deputies arrest man for Unlawful Imprisonment & multiple other charges
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Scott along with Major Rodney VanZant arrested Ronnie McQueen age 24 of Pine Hill Rd., London on Wednesday afternoon January 18, 2017 at approximately 12:08 PM.
Subject turns self in at Laurel County Sheriff's office
London, KY - Sheriff John Root arrested Randy Stewart age 50 of Dogwood Ln., London on Wednesday morning January 18, 2017 at approximately 11 AM.
Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton Visits Thousands of Students Across Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky — Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton traveled across Kentucky last week meeting with over 2,000 high school students to share her personal story and promote the Lt. Gov.’s Entrepreneurship Challenge (LGEC).
Arrests in Laurel County following a welfare check on 8 year old child
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff's deputies, and Knox County Sheriff's deputies conducted a joint investigation after Knox County deputies received a welfare check complaint from West Knox Elementary school (in the edge of Knox County to check on an 8 year old child) --during the investigation it was determined that the child resided in the southern end of Laurel County off Ky. 233, 12 miles south of London.
Domestic Violence arrest in Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby arrested Brandon Collier age 30 Of East Hwy. 1376, East Bernstadt early Tuesday morning January 17, 2017 at approximately 3:12 AM.
- LSO deputies charge subject with Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief
- Vehicle parked in middle of roadway complaint - Laurel County
- Traffic Stop in Laurel County Leads to Arrest
- Drug Arrest on Mosley Branch in Whitley County
- Update to the Officer Involved Shooting and Murder Investigation / Whitley County