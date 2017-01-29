|
Social Services called to scene of a welfare check on 3 small children in Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Deputy Shannon Jones arrested Allen Buttery Jr. 25 of Standard Ave., Corbin on Friday night January 27, 2017 at approximately 11:35 PM.
NWS Weather Forecast for Manchester, KY 40962
Manchester KY 40962 - NWS detailed weather forecast from Sunday afternoon January 29th through Tuesday night January 31st, 2017.
LONDON POLICE ARREST WOMAN FOR SEXUAL CRIMES WITH MINORS
LONDON KY—On Wednesday, Jan. 25th London Police arrived at the residence of Tara Cousineau on Smokey Lane in Corbin to serve an indictment warrant for her arrest.
KSP Charges Bullitt Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses
HILLVIEW, Ky. — On January 26, 2017, at approximately 8:24 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Mark A. Raeber, 35, on a charge related to distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.
Kentucky residents have chance to win an iPad in KHEAA drawing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 26, 2017) — Kentucky residents have another chance to win a new iPad from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) in a sweepstakes being held through Facebook in February.
Burglary arrest in Laurel County with additional suspects being sought
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Kenneth T. Hines II age 18 of Old Hwy. 25, Corbin on Thursday afternoon January 26, 2017 at approximately 3:34 PM.
Standoff in Knox County ends with an arrest
Bimble, Ky. (January 28, 2017) On January 27, 2017 at approximately 2:40 p.m. Barbourville Police Department received a call of a possible domestic violence compliant at the Bimble Shell station located off of U.S.25E.
Indictment Returned for Rape, Subject Sought by KSP
Smiths Grove, KY (January 26, 2017) - The Edmonson County Grand Jury returned an Indictment for multiple counts of Rape, Sodomy, and Sexual Abuse on a male subject in reference to an investigation that has been conducted in Edmonson County by the Kentucky State Police.
