BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 384 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Veterans Benefits Administration / BLS Data - December 2016, 4th Quarter 2016 and 2016 Annual

Sunday, 08 January 2017 15:04 | PDF | Print | E-mail

Curtis L. Coy

By Curtis L. Coy

Colleagues and Fellow Veterans,

Happy New Year! As with the first Friday of each month, the BLS employment statistics have been released.  Attached is our monthly ‘cheat sheet’ for your use and information.  We have also provided the 4th quarter 2016 statistics report along with the 2016 annual report.

More... Add new comment

Public prosecutors, defenders may qualify for student loan forgiveness

Sunday, 08 January 2017 14:51 | PDF | Print | E-mail


FRANKFORT, Ky.  — Public prosecutors and public defenders in Kentucky may qualify for student loan forgiveness through the John R. Justice Grant program, administered by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

More... Add new comment

Disorderly Conduct arrest in Laurel County

Saturday, 07 January 2017 16:17 | PDF | Print | E-mail


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott arrested Lorine Northern age 33 Of Hatcher Rd., London on Thursday evening January 5, 2017 at approximately 6:45 PM.

More... Add new comment

Domestic Assault complaint - Laurel County

Saturday, 07 January 2017 16:07 | PDF | Print | E-mail


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested Beverly Duff age 51 of Fount Hubbard Rd., London on Friday afternoon January 6, 2017 at approximately 3:27 PM.

More... Add new comment

KSP Investigating Deaths of Letcher County Couple

Saturday, 07 January 2017 15:32 | PDF | Print | E-mail


Deane, KY (January 7, 2017) – A Letcher County couple was found dead outside of their home Saturday morning in the Deane community of Letcher County.

More... Add new comment

LSO deputies dispatched to a Subject Driving Erratic complaint

Saturday, 07 January 2017 15:20 | PDF | Print | E-mail


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes along with Constable Chris Webb arrested Harold Smith age 68 of Ellis Ln., Bimble, Kentucky on Thursday night January 5, 2017 at approximately 7:49 PM.

More... Add new comment

Homicide Investigation / Rockcastle County

Saturday, 07 January 2017 15:10 | PDF | Print | E-mail


Mount Vernon, KY (January 07, 2017) - On Friday, January 06, 2017 at approximately 7:04 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call about a home invasion with shots fired at a residence on Abway Street in the Mount Vernon Community of Rockcastle County.

More... Add new comment

KSP Conducts Death Investigation in Estill County

Saturday, 07 January 2017 07:05 | PDF | Print | E-mail


IRVINE, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating an Estill County shooting that occurred just after midnight Friday, and is now conducting a death investigation.

More... Add new comment

A wanted Clay County man located Friday in Laurel County during LSO "Operation Fresh Start"

Saturday, 07 January 2017 05:58 | PDF | Print | E-mail

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office conducted "Operation Fresh Start" early Friday morning January 6th, 2017 seeking 34 individuals on drug trafficking and possession charges throughout Laurel County.

More... Add new comment

Laurel County Sheriff's Office activity break down for 2016

Friday, 06 January 2017 08:04 | PDF | Print | E-mail

Sheriff John Root

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The Laurel County Sheriff's Office, deputies, detectives and staff had a busy, active year in 2016. There were a total of 21,068 calls for service. This total reflects an increase of 615 more calls for service than last year. Attached is a listing of the more significant calls for service:

More... Add new comment
More Articles...

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.