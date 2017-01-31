BIGBARN Radio Live

KSP Conducts Death Investigation in Jackson County

Tuesday, 31 January 2017 14:23


SAND GAP, Ky. (January 31, 2017) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was called just before 10:00 pm last night in reference to a fatal shooting that occurred on D&M Loop Road in northern Jackson County.

Boil Water Advisory issued for customers of North Manchester Water Association

Tuesday, 31 January 2017 14:09

Clay County, KY - A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the customers of North Manchester Water Association for Fox Hollow from Phillips Diversified to Charlie Sizemore Road and Charlie Sizemore Road from Ralph Hollin to Bridge at Hickory Hills, including Fox Trails Estates and all side roads off these two roads effective Tuesday, January 31st until further notice, due to a line break.

PRIDE offers solid waste management workshops across the region

Tuesday, 31 January 2017 10:51


SOMERSET, KY — Southern and Eastern Kentuckians are invited to a free workshop to learn more about solid waste management as well as how to organize and recruit volunteers for a Spring Cleanup event in their community.

Private, home school students can use free ILPs

Tuesday, 31 January 2017 10:45


FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 30, 2017) — Kentucky students who attend private or home schools have free access to Individual Learning Plans from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority.

UPDATE - Standoff in Knox County ends with an arrest

Sunday, 29 January 2017 15:57

Social Services called to scene of a welfare check on 3 small children in Laurel County

Sunday, 29 January 2017 15:19


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Deputy Shannon Jones arrested Allen Buttery Jr. 25 of Standard Ave., Corbin on Friday night January 27, 2017 at approximately 11:35 PM.

LONDON POLICE ARREST WOMAN FOR SEXUAL CRIMES WITH MINORS

Sunday, 29 January 2017 14:28


LONDON KY—On Wednesday, Jan. 25th London Police arrived at the residence of Tara Cousineau on Smokey Lane in Corbin to serve an indictment warrant for her arrest.

KSP Troopers Work Inauguration

Saturday, 28 January 2017 10:07

KSP Charges Bullitt Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

Saturday, 28 January 2017 09:50


HILLVIEW, Ky. — On January 26, 2017, at approximately 8:24 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Mark A. Raeber, 35, on a charge related to distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Kentucky residents have chance to win an iPad in KHEAA drawing

Saturday, 28 January 2017 09:45


FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 26, 2017) — Kentucky residents have another chance to win a new iPad from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) in a sweepstakes being held through Facebook in February.

