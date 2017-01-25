BIGBARN Radio Live

LONDON POLICE ARREST MAN FOR UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT AND FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT

LONDON, KY — On Friday, Jan. 20th, London Police were dispatched to Dairy Queen on KY-192 for a report of a female being held against her will, who jumped out of a red Dodge Charger.

Secretary Grimes Honors Appalachian Regional Healthcare with Civic Engagement Award

Pedestrian jumping in and out of traffic arrested in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that Deputy Travis Napier arrested Travis Hall, age 31, West 4th St., London, on Tuesday evening, January 24, 2017, at approximately 4:50 PM.

Vehicle Pursuit and Arrest / Rockcastle and Laurel Counties

London, Ky. (January 25, 2017)On Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at approximately 12:23 AM, Trooper Brian Maupin received a call about a possible stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Castle Inn Motel in the city limits of Mount Vernon in Rockcastle County.

Clay County residents can apply for college scholarship

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 25, 2017) — Residents of Clay County can now apply for the 2017-2018 Kentucky Coal County College Completion Scholarship. The scholarship helps residents of the state’s coal‐producing counties complete a bachelor’s degree.

Golden Alert issued for missing Ohio man - Whitley County

Randall Alan Walker

WCSD Press Release | Jan 24, 2017 | - Around 11 a.m. January 24, 2017, Whitley County E911 was contacted regarding a missing person. According to the caller, Randall Alan Walker, 54, of Ohio, was last seen around 3 a.m. while he and a friend were stopped at the northbound I-75 rest area.

Treasurer Ball appoints new Chief of Staff; hires Rand Paul D.C. staffer

Kentucky State Treasurer Allison BallOJ Oleka

FRANKFORT, KY. (January 24, 2017) – Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball announced today that she has promoted her current Communications Director, OJ Oleka, to serve as Chief of Staff and Assistant State Treasurer.

Stepfather & Mother charged with Sexual Abuse 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age - Laurel County

London County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Capt. Chuck Johnson and Lieut. Greg Poynter arrested Jordan Young age 26 of Harrod Branch Road, London on Tuesday afternoon January 24, 2017 at approximately 1:48 PM.

Update - Female victims identified in triple shooting / Laurel County

Sheriff John Root

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting an update on the triple shooting which occurred off Huff Road approximately 5 miles north of London early Tuesday morning January 24, 2017 at approximately 12:20 AM.

Triple shooting in Laurel County results in one death, two victims airlifted to UK Med Center & two arrests

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry and Detective Chris Edwards are investigating a triple shooting which occurred off Huff Road, approximately 5 miles north of London early Tuesday morning January 24, 2017 at approximately 12:20 AM.

