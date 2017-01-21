BIGBARN Radio Live

Preacher Bill Holeman - Spiritual Leader, Servant of God

Saturday, 21 January 2017 15:46

CCN staff report

Clay County, Kentucky - Our children, our community, and our region has lost one of its best and hardest-working angels of God.

Deputy adds charge in counterfeit case - Whitley County

Saturday, 21 January 2017 14:57

KSP-Vehicle Enforcement Investigates Commercial Vehicle Crash

Saturday, 21 January 2017 14:21


Gray, Ky. - On Thursday January 19th 2017 around 10:30 A.M. officer Jason Freeman with KSP Vehicle Enforcement responded to an injury accident located near the 16 mile marker on US25E in Gray, Kentucky.

Drug Detection K-9 Alerts Trooper To A Million Dollar Marijuana Load

Saturday, 21 January 2017 13:20

Burglary – First Degree one of several charges facing subject jailed by LSO

Thursday, 19 January 2017 17:18


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier along with Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested Justin Hamblin age 28 of Flatwoods Frozen Camp Rd., Corbin on Wednesday night January 18, 2017 at approximately 6:56 PM.

LSO deputies arrest man for Unlawful Imprisonment & multiple other charges

Thursday, 19 January 2017 16:55


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Scott along with Major Rodney VanZant arrested Ronnie McQueen age 24 of Pine Hill Rd., London on Wednesday afternoon January 18, 2017 at approximately 12:08 PM.

Subject turns self in at Laurel County Sheriff's office

Thursday, 19 January 2017 09:47



London, KY - Sheriff John Root arrested Randy Stewart age 50 of Dogwood Ln., London on Wednesday morning January 18, 2017 at approximately 11 AM.

Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton Visits Thousands of Students Across Kentucky

Thursday, 19 January 2017 09:25


FRANKFORT, Ky — Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton traveled across Kentucky last week meeting with over 2,000 high school students to share her personal story and promote the Lt. Gov.’s Entrepreneurship Challenge (LGEC).

Arrests in Laurel County following a welfare check on 8 year old child

Thursday, 19 January 2017 07:43

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff's deputies, and Knox County Sheriff's deputies conducted a joint investigation after Knox County deputies received a welfare check complaint from West Knox Elementary school (in the edge of Knox County to check on an 8 year old child) --during the investigation it was determined that the child resided in the southern end of Laurel County off Ky. 233, 12 miles south of London.

Domestic Violence arrest in Laurel County

Thursday, 19 January 2017 07:29


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby arrested Brandon Collier age 30 Of East Hwy. 1376, East Bernstadt early Tuesday morning January 17, 2017 at approximately 3:12 AM.

